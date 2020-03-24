Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 209,887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of NIC worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NIC by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after buying an additional 126,201 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NIC by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIC by 782.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 291,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth $1,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

EGOV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 291,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,410. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGOV. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.