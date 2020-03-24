Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.45% of Consolidated Water worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 904.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Richard Finlay purchased 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,790.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 5,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,897. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $219.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

