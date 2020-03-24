Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,510 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,453 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. 4,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $404.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PEBO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.