Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,868,000 after purchasing an additional 95,119 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $92,126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OZK. BidaskClub raised Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. 846,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,353. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

