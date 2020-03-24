Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $1.15 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. 16,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,579. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.