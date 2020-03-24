Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 298,978 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in State Street were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,551,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

NYSE STT traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.16. 1,678,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,068. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.