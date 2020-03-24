Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,271,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,056. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29.

