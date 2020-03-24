Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 5,240 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $74,224,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,365,000 after purchasing an additional 342,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,515.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 319,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,874,000 after purchasing an additional 215,714 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 457,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 137,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

ATO traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, reaching $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 58,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,567. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average of $110.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

