Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 7,120 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,715,000.

EFG traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 418,546 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

