Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 378,029 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,409. The stock has a market cap of $830.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boise Cascade Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

