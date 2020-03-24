Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Tennant worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tennant stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48. Tennant has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $87.06. The company has a market cap of $944.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.80 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $997,644.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,050,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TNC shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Tennant in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

