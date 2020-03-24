Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 134,519 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134,519 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Kforce worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,731 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 407,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Kforce by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kforce stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,291. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti initiated coverage on Kforce in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Kforce to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

