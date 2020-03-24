Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 15,466 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,281. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.31. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

