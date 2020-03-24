Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 25,414 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,414 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,232,000 after buying an additional 1,966,236 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,201,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,608,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,342,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after buying an additional 167,569 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 411,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after buying an additional 128,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,316.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $630,008.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,269.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,648 shares of company stock worth $12,927,786 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.62.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $14.16 on Tuesday, hitting $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,627. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $143.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.24.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

