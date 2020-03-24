Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 51,848 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,848 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.20% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. 2,812,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,364. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $120.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $135.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. CL King started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.