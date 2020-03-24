Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,491 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE OGS traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.24. 21,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. ONE Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OGS shares. Sidoti decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

In related news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.