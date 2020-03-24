Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Actuant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,080,000.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,325. Actuant Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.58 million. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

In other news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Actuant Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

