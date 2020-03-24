Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO William B. Berry purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 152,086 shares of company stock worth $1,435,975. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 247,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,847,078. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

