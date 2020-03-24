Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGL in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FGL by 10,285.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FGL by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

FG stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. FGL Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. FGL’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FGL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

