Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $16.78 million and $1.80 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 36.1% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.04071641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00065312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037506 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003480 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

