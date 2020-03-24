Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,824 shares during the quarter. Tidewater accounts for 0.5% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.86% of Tidewater worth $21,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

TDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Tidewater stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $25.11.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

In other Tidewater news, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,930.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.