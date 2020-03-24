Tidex Token Price Up 25.2% Over Last Week (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $714,118.09 and $68,390.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.30 or 0.02635790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.