Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 2,729 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.05. 18,985,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,903,476. The company has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

