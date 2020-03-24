Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,119. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.27 and a 200 day moving average of $157.27.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.