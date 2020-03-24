Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.91.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $9.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,478. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.