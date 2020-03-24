Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 760 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

NYSE:MMM traded up $14.85 on Tuesday, reaching $132.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,303,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,466. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.