Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,115 iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,863,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,338,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,089,000 after acquiring an additional 391,338 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

ESGU stock traded up $4.85 on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,771. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $75.72.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.