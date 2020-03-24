Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 3,954 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,547,000 after acquiring an additional 88,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,354 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $12.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.83. 2,159,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,650. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $202.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.84 and a 200-day moving average of $176.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

