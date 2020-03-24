Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 6,370 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $44.28 on Tuesday, hitting $371.70. 1,315,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,139. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.41. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

