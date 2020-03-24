Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.30 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.58.

Shares of TSE:TF traded down C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 334,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41, a quick ratio of 50.25 and a current ratio of 50.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.70. The stock has a market cap of $645.94 million and a PE ratio of 8.98. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$10.31.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

