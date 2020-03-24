Titus Wealth Management Acquires 27,826 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 879.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 1.1% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Titus Wealth Management owned 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 793,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,704. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.