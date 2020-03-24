Titus Wealth Management Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.5% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,920. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

