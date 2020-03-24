Titus Wealth Management Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.7% of Titus Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Titus Wealth Management owned about 0.23% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,655,000 after acquiring an additional 63,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,605,000 after acquiring an additional 57,885 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,199,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,071,000 after acquiring an additional 112,947 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.50. 1,411,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,841. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $98.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.35.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.