TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 656.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,117 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $39.41. 898,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,406,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

