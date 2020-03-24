TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 10,277,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $734,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,535 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 174,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares during the last quarter. KSA Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,142,000. MUFG Americas lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 77,817 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National now owns 32,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.