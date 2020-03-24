Todd R. Ford Sells 3,622 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $475,568.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,259. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $311,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

