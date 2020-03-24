TokenPay Price Up 37.6% Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $862,353.22 and approximately $681,175.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00031657 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00085894 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000690 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,641.33 or 0.99876527 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000828 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,004,366 coins and its circulating supply is 16,799,139 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

