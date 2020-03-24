TOKPIE (TKP) Price Reaches $0.0013

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $22,842.58 and $109.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001753 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,997,677 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE's official website is tokpie.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

