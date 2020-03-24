TOP (TOP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $138,037.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. One TOP token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, TOP has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $138,037.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.02612724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185433 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00042583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

