Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Toromont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.88.

Toromont Industries stock traded up C$0.32 on Tuesday, hitting C$54.83. 189,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.47. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$52.36 and a 1 year high of C$74.68.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.2700002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total transaction of C$427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,232,160. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $719,180.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

