Total (EPA:FP) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Total (EPA:FP) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.17 ($51.36).

Shares of FP stock traded up €2.96 ($3.44) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €29.47 ($34.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,636,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €37.71 and a 200-day moving average of €45.21. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

