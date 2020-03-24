Total (NYSE:TOT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TOT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. 5,659,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. Total has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. Research analysts predict that Total will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,105.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 819,356 shares of company stock worth $4,760,965 and have sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $513,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,185,000 after purchasing an additional 424,948 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

