Traceability Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $955,318.13 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $955,318.13 and approximately $6,578.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

