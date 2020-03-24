Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.63% of Tractor Supply worth $69,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.28. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.52.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.