Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $2,090,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $1,687,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.52.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. 2,011,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.