Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.52.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

