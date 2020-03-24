Traders Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 22,979 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average volume of 7,180 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) by 659.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,557 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.58% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares stock traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,623. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $24.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.

