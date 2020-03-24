Traders Buy High Volume of Element Solutions Call Options (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,107 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,845% compared to the average volume of 314 call options.

In related news, COO Scot Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Element Solutions by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Element Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Element Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.