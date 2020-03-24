Traders Buy High Volume of HDFC Bank Call Options (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,738 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the typical volume of 912 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 92.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 272.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 129.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,357,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,456,000 after acquiring an additional 694,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.91. 6,225,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,207. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

