Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.94. 450,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,806. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$12.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.32. The firm has a market cap of $810.09 million and a PE ratio of 6.02.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

